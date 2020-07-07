Delhi gets respite as active COVID-19 cases fall

As many as 2,008 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,02,831, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, 50 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 3,165.

After the daily new cases nearly touched 4,000 on June 23, it has been below 3,000 for the 11th consecutive day on Tuesday.

Of the total cases, 74,217 people have recovered and there are 25,449 active cases.

Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been constantly decreasing for the past six days from July 1, except for July 6, when there was a spike. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 1,558 to reach 25,449 on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, a total of 22,448 tests were done in a day, up from the 13,879 tests on Monday.

The number of tests per million stood at 35,780, one of the highest in the country.

Of the total positive cases, 16,608 people are in home isolation as per the bulletin. Out of the total 15,301 beds, 67.3% (10,298) were vacant on Tuesday. Also, the number of containment zones increased to 454.

Meanwhile, an order issued by the Delhi government to hospitals read, “It has been decided to obtain feedback of patients and their willingness to donate plasma at the time of discharge.”

The feedback form includes questions such as sanitation in the hospital, quality of food, experience with doctors among others.

Another order issued on Tuesday directed all hospitals in Delhi to display flex boards of 12x10 feet at the entry gate with a message to encourage people who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.