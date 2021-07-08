Delhi gets own genome sequencing lab

Kejriwal inaugurates facility at Lok Nayak Hospital; machine will help identify all variants of COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated the SARS CoV-2 genome sequencing facility at Lok Nayak Hospital. It will help in timely identification of COVID-19 variants and aid strategies to counter them, he said,

The third such facility in north India, Mr. Kejriwal stated that the machine will be able to identify and analyse all variants of COVID-19 for any future waves or spreads in the city. Until now, he added, Delhi was dependent on the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for this purpose.

The machine will be able to sequence 5 to 7 samples in a day with a turnaround time of about 4 to 5 days. This facility will be used mainly for surveillance and public health purposes as identification of variants of concern in interest would be done.

Follow precautions

The Chief Minister also appealed to residents to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and take requisite precautions to prevent the outbreak of another wave of infection.

“We have been constantly reading in the newspapers that new variants and mutations of COVID-19 are emerging every day. So as to get our samples tested, we were dependent upon the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the lab of the Central government,” he said.

“Through this machine, we will be able to analyse all the variants of COVID-19 and understand them for any future waves or spreads in Delhi, if at all they are witnessed. If we get to know the variant on time, we will be able to strategise our preparations well and it will be helpful in taking the right action,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the genome sequencer facility will be an asset not only for Delhi but for northern India.

The COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing and new viral variants were rapidly emerging leading to recurrent outbreaks.

As the pandemic was notorious for undergoing mutations, he said, it was of paramount importance to identify the circulating viral strains so that contact tracing can be done to check the further spread of variants.

Another facility soon

The Delhi government is setting up another SARS CoV-2 genome sequencing facility at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Services to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“I appeal to the public that while activities are being opened, the people of Delhi should follow social distancing and take the right precautions, else COVID-19 might spread again,” Mr. Kejriwal added.