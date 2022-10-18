Delhi gets over 300 dengue cases in a week

:

A total of 635 new cases of dengue have been registered in the Capital within the first 12 days of this month, according to a civic report. Over the past week (till October 12), 314 cases were detected in the city.

Nearly 70% of the total cases recorded this year — 1,072 out 1,572 — have been detected in areas governed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), whereas 413 cases have been marked as ‘untraced after investigation’.

The number of dengue cases in the city this year is the highest since 2017 when 2,884 cases were detected here during the same period.

The MCD had earlier this month identified 250 mosquito breeding hotspots and intensified fogging drives to control the breeding.

Last week, taking note of the rising cases of dengue, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed all hospitals in the city to reserve 10-15% of their beds for patients of vector-borne diseases (VBD), and ensure that none of these patients is denied admission due to lack of beds. No deaths due to dengue have been recorded in the city this year.