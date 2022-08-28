Delhi gets its first armed forces preparatory school

Students to get four-year-long NDA coaching, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dedicated Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, a first-of-its-kind institute, in Najafgarh to the “future Army officers of Delhi”. The school aims to ensure that children from the poorest backgrounds get an opportunity to serve the country, said the Chief Minister.

The first-of-its-kind school, at Jharoda Kalan, having a free dedicated hostel facility, has admitted its first batch of 175 students. The school is part of the Delhi government’s School of Specialised Excellence and is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education and is open to all city residents.

“Delhi government’s Armed Forces Preparatory School starts today. Besides special education, students will get a four-year-long coaching for the NDA [National Defence Academy] and similar competitions for free,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“A couple of years ago, we realised how Delhi has no Sainik School to prepare cadets for the Army. Within just one year, we built this school and even surpassed our own expectations. This is a state-of-the-art facility and it offers services you wouldn’t get in the most posh schools too. Over 80%-90% students here have been absorbed from government schools itself,” he said.

Officer-like qualities

The institution, Mr. Kejriwal said, will seek to inculcate officer-like qualities among students in addition to offering psychometric tests, group tasks, mock interviews and personality development exercises.

The faculty of the school, according to the government, comprises retired armed forces officers, trained instructors and Delhi government teachers. Classes IX and XI are on offer with 100 seats in each class with a gender ratio of 60:40. (60 boys, 40 girls).

“I took a round of the school and I have to say that it is such an excellent school. The students are proud of the fact that they will start the legacy of this wonderful institution,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“It was a tough competition with more than 18,000 students having applied for admissions. We named this school after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh so that every student gets inspired by the man himself,” he added.