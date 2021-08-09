Delhi gets its first animal DNA lab set up in Rohini

NEW DELHI

Police can timely solve slaughter cases

In a first, the Capital on Sunday got an “Animal DNA Laboratory” set up at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini. Before this, samples used to be sent to other States that have animal DNA testing facilities for the test results. Sometimes, the process delayed investigations.

It will be helpful for the Delhi Police for timely disposal of cases related to cow slaughter, illegal trade of animals and other animal-related cases.

Director Deepa Verma said, “The types of evidence analysed by our forensics lab include any part of an animal, including blood and tissue samples, carcasses, hair, teeth, bones contents.”

She added: “Our experts shall analyses DNA to provide information about the identity of a sample. Some answers that DNA tests may provide identification, characterisation of the relationships between animals, and evaluation of two different samples in order to determine if they originated from the same individual.”

Now, the laboratory can examine and identify the animal species of meat products, frozen meat packing, slaughter cases and more.

Asst. PRO, Dr. Rajnish Singh said: “The main challenge witnessed by a forensic scientist is identifying a particular species from crime scene evidence. It is very difficult for a scientist to distinguish if a piece of flesh is found at the scene of crime is from a protected animal like an elephant or tiger, etc. or if it comes from a non-protected animal. Now this new wing of Animal DNA shall address these requirements.”