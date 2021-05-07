Delhi gets 577 MT oxygen against demand of 976 MT

NEW DELHI

07 May 2021

Need continuous supply: Raghav Chadha

The Delhi government on Friday said that it was supplied 577 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen by the Central government on Thursday against its total demand of 976 MT.

The previous day, the government said, it had received 730 MT of oxygen after the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court intervened in the matter and added that unless it continues to receive over 700 MT of oxygen a day regularly and with certainty, it will not be able to increase the number of oxygen beds in the Capital and give proper care for patients in need of oxygen.

AAP MLA Radhav Chadha, while releasing the oxygen bulletin, said: “By supplying 730 MT on a day, the Central government does not live up to their responsibilities. The supply of oxygen is supposed to be regular on a daily basis. We cannot be transferring sufficient oxygen and giving it to our patients on one day because of their increased supply, and completely deprive them on another day because the Centre decreased our supply.”

“I would like to reiterate that this demand of ours is not one-time or temporary, but a quantity that we need on a daily basis. This demand has also been proved and backed by the Supreme Court and High Court time and again,” he also said.

Mr. Chadha said that the fight against COVID-19 did not require a normal bed with a mattress and medication for a patient to recover, but needed a continuous supply of oxygen to the patient occupying the bed. “As oxygen supply increases, the Delhi government is working on a war footing to formulate all plans and policies to increase the number of beds further,” he said.

The oxygen bulletin added that on Thursday, SOS calls were received from nine hospitals and the government addressed all of them. “To these nine SOS calls, we delivered 5.10 MT of oxygen from our reserves. Approximately 909 beds were on oxygen support in these nine hospitals. This means, the Kejriwal government saved 909 lives yesterday,” Mr. Chadha said.