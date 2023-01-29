Delhi gets 10-year plan for road repair, upkeep

January 29, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government will repair and beautify 1,400 km of roads under the Public Works Department (PWD), starting from April 1. Under this project the Delhi government intends to repair broken pavements, central verges, manholes, slabs, signage, electric poles, railings, lights and foot overbridges.

“Often, to loot public money, governments order the whole pavement to be replaced even if a single stone breaks, but we will not do this, we will conduct spot-repairs and save money,” the Chief Minister said. He added that an agency will be given a 10-year contract for maintenance and upkeep and it will be responsible for repairing any damage within 24 hours. The agency will also be responsible for resurfacing the roads twice in 10 years. He added that the road markings, zebra crossing and footpaths will be repainted every three to six months. In addition, the government will give a 10-year contract to an agency for the planting of trees in the central verges and along the roads. The agency will be responsible for daily maintenance, trimming, soil upkeep and watering of such plants.

Mr. Kejriwal also announced the setting up of a third-party monitoring system to record the live status of the roads. He said: “Camera-enabled vehicles will go around and record the situation of the roads and maintenance work. Heavy penalties will be imposed on the contractor in case of shortcomings.”

In addition, the government intends to build a centralised complaint system for people to put forward their grievances regarding the maintenance of roads.

Mechanised sweeping

The Chief Minister also said the government will hire over 100 mechanised road sweepers, 150 sprinkler tankers and 250 anti-smog-guns-cum-sprinklers. While the tankers will be deployed on the large PWD roads, the smog guns will be used for cleaning of the smaller roads and lanes that fall under the MCD.

The water treated at Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plants, which otherwise gets discharged into the Yamuna, will be used for this purpose. This project is estimated to cost ₹ 4,500 crore in the first year and ₹2,000 crore in the following years

