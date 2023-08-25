HamberMenu
Delhi gears up to tackle waterlogging ahead of G-20 meet

Delhi Police has assigned 60 DCPs to oversee specific tasks related to the grand event’s security, including deploying one DCP each at all hotels hosting dignitaries, event venues, routes and the IGI Airport

August 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
MCD workers cleaning mud and garbage from ring road near Yamuna Bazaar after the river flooded Delhi in July.

MCD workers cleaning mud and garbage from ring road near Yamuna Bazaar after the river flooded Delhi in July. | Photo Credit: File photo

With the city facing flooding due to heavy rains this year, authorities have put in place a contingency plan with 50 tractor-mounted heavy-duty pumps to clear any waterlogging around strategic locations in the city during the G-20 Summit on September 9 and 10, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

A senior Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena visited several such locations, including the ITPO Complex (the main summit venue), Rajghat and Bhairon Marg, to take stock of the preparedness to deal with sudden heavy rains during the event. Some mechanical road sweeping vehicles mounted with heavy water-jetting machines to clear silt accumulated on the roadsides and a super sucker to clear clogged drains will also be deployed in these areas.

The official said that the L-G, after the flooding in July, has issued instructions to set up a graded water evacuation plan to discharge floodwaters into the Yamuna.

Police preparedness

Mr. Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also chaired a meeting of senior officers to review the police preparedness. Delhi Police has assigned 60 DCPs to oversee specific tasks related to the grand event’s security, including deploying one DCP each at all hotels hosting dignitaries, event venues, routes and the IGI Airport.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will also conduct extensive cleaning of 44 roads, including Vasant Kunj Road, Nelson Mandela Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Arihant Marg to NH-48.

