Delhi gave birth to AAP, it will be the end of it too: Adesh Gupta

BJP holds meeting to review MCD poll preparations

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 30, 2022 01:36 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta addressing a press conference in the Capital. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday said the national capital where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) originated from will also become the reason for its end.

Mr. Gupta was speaking at his party’s monthly review meeting on the preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which are expected to take place soon. “Delhi is the mother of [the] AAP and Delhi will be the reason for its demise too,” he said.

The BJP, which is seeking a fourth term at the MCD, is facing a challenge from the AAP which trying to unseat it.

State BJP in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda asked party workers to make the public aware of various welfare schemes being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He also alleged that the AAP government was “completely involved in corruption” and urged party leaders to take the issue to the people of the city.

