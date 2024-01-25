Delhi: Four held in murder case

January 25, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have arrested four persons for the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was found dead near the Geeta Colony flyover on December 10.

The victim has been identified as Hitendra, a resident of Chhawla. Those arrested were identified as James, Annie, Vipin and Rocky.

The police said the accused and the victim were allegedly involved in various prostitution rackets across the country.

The police said James wanted to be friends with Hitendra’s friend Ruby, leading to an argument between the two.

On December 9, a day before the body was found, a party was going on at a flat in Chander Vihar. On the occasion, James, his girlfriend Annie and Rocky strangled Hitendra to death.

Then, the trio called Vipin to put the body in a car and disposed it of near the Geeta Colony flyover.

According to a senior police officer, the accused and victim have been involved in prostitution rackets across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh.

The gang was active on social media. Hitendra was also arrested a few months ago in Bengaluru in a case involving charges under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.