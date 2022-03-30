Delhi: Four dead after being trapped in sewer line

Three of them were contractual workers of MTNL

Family members of the deceased outside the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, at Rohini in New Delhi, March 30, 2022. NDRF on Wednesday recovered the bodies of four people who were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three linemen working inside a sewer line in outer Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar were declared dead on Wednesday morning after being trapped for several hours, police said. An auto driver who went to rescue the three workers on seeing them trapped also succumbed after falling into the sewer line, officers said.

The deceased have been identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu, Suraj Sahni, 55. The auto driver was identified as Satish, a resident of Sardar colony in Rohini. Satish is survived by his wife and three daughters, police said.

The workers were contractual staff of MTNL and were carrying out linework when they fell into the sewer line situated at Main Bawana Road, DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

After an hours-long rescue operation by NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and Police, during which excavators were deployed to dig the manhole due to a narrow path, the bodies were brought out early on Wednesday.

Post-mortem of the deceased is being carried out at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpur, police said.