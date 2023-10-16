HamberMenu
Delhi: Former HC Judge Poonam A. Bamba is new PCA chief

October 16, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena has approved the appointment of retired Delhi High Court Judge Poonam A. Bamba as the chairperson of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for three years, the Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

She will take over as the chairperson from Justice P S Teji (retd).

The Police Complaints Authority was constituted in January 2018 in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court and guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The L-G is the appointing authority for the chairman/members of the PCA.

The PCA deals with complaints of serious misconduct against police personnel.

