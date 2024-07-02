Delhi Forest Secy. questions formation of Ministers’ panel over cutting of trees in Ridge area

Delhi Forest Secretary A.K. Singh on Monday questioned the formation of the three-member Delhi Ministers’ fact-finding panel to probe into the alleged illegal cutting of trees in the Capital’s Ridge area, saying its constitution could lead to the contempt of the Supreme Court.

The development has come a day after the panel comprising Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Imran Hussain asked the Forest Secretary, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda and other senior officers of the body to appear before it on Monday.

Earlier, the apex court had rapped the DDA over the felling of 1,100 trees in the Ridge area on February 3 and had asked Mr. Panda if these were cut on the directions of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, who is also the Chairman of the authority.

On June 29, the Delhi government constituted the panel while maintaining that the report filed by it will be submitted to the Supreme Court before July 12, the next date of hearing over the issue.

In a communication to the L-G, the officer said, “The Supreme Court had constituted an independent fact-finding committee consisting of officers of the Forest Survey of India and other impartial experts, which has already furnished its preliminary report before the apex court.”

The officer said constituting another committee when the apex court is already seized of the matter is not only “improper but may also invite the contempt of the court for interfering in the judicial process”.

“The formation of the committee is a departure from the general practice and procedure of the Delhi government as the Principal Secretary (Environment and Forest) is being asked to report to Urban Development Minister (Mr. Bharadwaj) whereas there are no orders by the Chief Minister to that effect,” he added.

Mr. Singh said the Ministers’ panel was constituted under the signature of Mr. Bharadwaj without any due authority or sanction from the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, a source in the Delhi government said Environment Minister Gopal Rai had asked the Forest Secretary to file a report over the issue, which he didn’t.

“Why is Mr. Singh running away from accountability? Who has asked him not to disclose the facts? Who is patronising the officers who turned a blind eye to the massive tree cutting?” the source asked.