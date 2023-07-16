HamberMenu
Delhi floods | Yamuna Bank metro station opened for public as water recedes

Entry and exit at the station had been closed on July 13 due to the rise in the Yamuna River water level

July 16, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Residents of low lying area of Yamuna banks seen washing the clothes at flooded Yamuna river, near ISBT area, in New Delhi on July 14, 2023.

Residents of low lying area of Yamuna banks seen washing the clothes at flooded Yamuna river, near ISBT area, in New Delhi on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been reopened after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said on July 16.

ALSO READ
As Yamuna River water level recedes, focus shifts to relief camps

Entry and exit at the station had been closed on Thursday due to the rise in the Yamuna River water level.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and inundating several key areas in Delhi.

Also read: Yamuna water level breaches 60-year record; Kejriwal seeks Centre’s help

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 207.98 metres at 11 p.m. on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level in the river on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 metres.

ALSO READ
Rising Yamuna brings irreparable loss to floodplain dwellers

The Delhi Metro authorities had on Thursday suspended entry to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station after it was rendered inaccessible due to waterlogging.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC had said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Delhi / rains / flood

