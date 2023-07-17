ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi floods | Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened for traffic

July 17, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - New Delhi

According to a traffic advisory, the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened

PTI

Commuters make their way through flooded water near ISBT Kashmere Gate, in New Delhi on July 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

As the flood situation in the National Capital improved on July 16, some roads, including Bhairon Marg, were opened for traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to a traffic advisory, the Ring Road stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) has also been opened.

ALSO READ
₹10,000 for each affected family; Yamuna level may fall below danger mark on July 17

Besides, the Ring Road stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat has been opened for light vehicles. However, the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT is still closed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Hanuman Setu is closed. Carriageway from IP College to Chandgiram Akhara is also closed. Carriageway from Chandgiram Akhara to Shanti Van has been closed due to mud as its opening may affect the safety of commuters," the advisory said.

According to the traffic police, one carriageway from Hanuman Setu to Salim Garh bypass to IP Flyover has been opened. Commuters going to Nizamuddin may use this road and take left turn from IP Flyover to Vikas Marg via Akshardham setu loop.

ALSO READ
Highest rainfall in a day in 20 years drowns Delhi in deluge

Besides, both carriageways of Outer Ring Road from Mukarba to Wazirabad have been opened.

The old iron bridge at Pushta to Shamshan Ghat has also been opened while the ISBT Kashmere Gate remains closed, the traffic police said.

"The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from various Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Rajokari, Badarpur, Chilla, Gazipur, Loni, Apsara and Bhopura. There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities and relief materials," the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by the administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / flood / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US