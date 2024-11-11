ADVERTISEMENT

‘No religion supports activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of people,’ Supreme Court on Delhi firecracker ban

Updated - November 11, 2024 03:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court wondered why the Delhi Government delayed imposition of the ban on firecrackers till October 14, when the order of ban was issued

PTI

A thick smog engulfs Signature Bridge as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Very Poor’, in New Delhi on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Calling it a mere “eyewash”, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi Police for failing to comprehensively implement the firecracker ban in the national capital and only seizing raw materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: The foul aftermath of the festivities

A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ on November 11

“We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce ban,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court wondered why the Delhi Government delayed imposition of the ban on firecrackers till October 14, when the order of ban was issued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Delhi govt tests drone-based mist spraying to combat pollution

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people,” remarked the Bench.

The Supreme Court further asked the Delhi Government to decide before November 25 on a “perpetual” firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

Delhi air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category post-Diwali
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US