Delhi fire tragedy: Vivek Vihar hospital operated under govt. ‘protection’, alleges BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Vivek Vihar hospital where a fire incident claimed the lives of seven newborns was being run with more than 10 beds against the rules under the Delhi government’s “protection” despite several complaints regarding the violation by local residents.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) R.N. Das of trying to approve a bid for higher bed capacity by the owner of the hospital during its registration and inspection in 2021.

Ms. Das was serving as the Medical Superintendent for nursing homes at the time of the hospital’s registration and inspection.

‘Bid to link my name’

The accusation drew a sharp reaction from the Minister, who said the culprits won’t be spared. “If Das is at fault, then action will be taken against him too,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj also threatened to take legal action against anyone who tried to “link his name” to the 2021 inspection, saying he had taken charge as the Health Minister only in 2023.

Health Dept. inspection

However, Mr. Sachdeva alleged that during the inspection, the Health Department had found that the hospital had the capacity to admit only five children at a time.

“But then Mr. Das, based on the hospital owner’s application, tried to increase its capacity to 10 beds,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said Mr. Das enjoyed a good equation with former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case.