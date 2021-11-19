Delhi

Delhi Fire Service starts spraying water to curb pollution

The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday said it has begun spraying water at several areas in the city in view of the rising pollution and specific hotspots have been identified for this purpose.

DFS chief Atul Garg said they have identified 13 spots — Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, R.K. Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur. Fire tenders are being used by the personnel to spray water from hoses.

This comes after Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the DFS to start sprinkling water at specified spots across the Capital.


