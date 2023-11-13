Delhi Fire Service records 100 fire incident-related calls on Deepavali evening

November 13, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service received 100 calls of fire-related incidents on the evening of Deepavali, officials said here.

These calls were recorded between 6 p.m. and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

"The total number of small, medium and major fire-related incident calls is 100 from 6 p.m. to 10.45 p.m.," he said, adding that his department was prepared to help.

Officials said the Delhi Police was also on alert and helping fire personnel.

The firecracker ban was violated in several areas of Delhi as the city celebrated Deepavali. Last week, the Supreme Court said its order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

Although Delhi recorded its best air quality on Deepavali day in eight years, pollution levels were expected to rise due to the burning of firecrackers and low night temperatures.

