ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Fire Service records 100 fire incident-related calls on Deepavali evening

November 13, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - New Delhi

These calls were recorded between 6 pm and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said

PTI

Officials said the Delhi Police was also on alert and helping fire personnel. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi Fire Service received 100 calls of fire-related incidents on the evening of Deepavali, officials said here.

These calls were recorded between 6 p.m. and 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

"The total number of small, medium and major fire-related incident calls is 100 from 6 p.m. to 10.45 p.m.," he said, adding that his department was prepared to help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the Delhi Police was also on alert and helping fire personnel.

The firecracker ban was violated in several areas of Delhi as the city celebrated Deepavali. Last week, the Supreme Court said its order banning firecrackers containing barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region, which is reeling under severe air pollution.

Although Delhi recorded its best air quality on Deepavali day in eight years, pollution levels were expected to rise due to the burning of firecrackers and low night temperatures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US