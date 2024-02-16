GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi factory fire: Explosion in Alipur factory kills 11

February 16, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The fire broke out at the main market of Alipur in New Delhi on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the main market of Alipur in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The death toll in an explosion and subsequent fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi’s Alipur area has climbed to 11 with four more bodies recovered from the premises, police said on February 15.

Four people were injured in the fire that broke out on Thursday evening and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The charred bodies of the 11 victims were recovered from the factory, which also houses chemical godowns, located in Alipur’s Dayalpur market, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

The DFS official said a call about the fire was received around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control by 9 p.m., he said, adding that 11 charred bodies were recovered from the factory premises.

