Delhi extends friendship pact with Japan’s Fukuoka city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka prefectural government, extending a friendship pact by three years with the Japanese city.

The agreement was first signed on March 5, 2007, and now has been extended till March 31, 2026.

The agreement aims at collaboration on environment issues, education, tourism, cultural and youth exchange.

“The Delhi government believes that increased cooperation will harness the potential in the spheres of environment, health, education and other areas by way of more mutual exchanges,” Mr. Kejriwal said, according to a statement.

The Japanese delegation was led by Fukuoka Prefectural Government Vice Governor Akie Omagari.

