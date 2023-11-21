ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi extends friendship pact with Japan’s Fukuoka city

November 21, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka prefectural government, extending a friendship pact by three years with the Japanese city.

The agreement was first signed on March 5, 2007, and now has been extended till March 31, 2026.

The agreement aims at collaboration on environment issues, education, tourism, cultural and youth exchange.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Delhi government believes that increased cooperation will harness the potential in the spheres of environment, health, education and other areas by way of more mutual exchanges,” Mr. Kejriwal said, according to a statement.

The Japanese delegation was led by Fukuoka Prefectural Government Vice Governor Akie Omagari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US