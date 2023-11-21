HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi extends friendship pact with Japan’s Fukuoka city

November 21, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a 35-member delegation from Japan’s Fukuoka prefectural government, extending a friendship pact by three years with the Japanese city.

The agreement was first signed on March 5, 2007, and now has been extended till March 31, 2026.

The agreement aims at collaboration on environment issues, education, tourism, cultural and youth exchange.

“The Delhi government believes that increased cooperation will harness the potential in the spheres of environment, health, education and other areas by way of more mutual exchanges,” Mr. Kejriwal said, according to a statement.

The Japanese delegation was led by Fukuoka Prefectural Government Vice Governor Akie Omagari.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.