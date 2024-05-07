ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise 'scam' | Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

May 07, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s custody in money-laundering case related to Delhi Excise ‘scam’ till May 20

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 7 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise ‘scam’ till May 20.

Excise policy case | Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till May 15

Special Judge for the CBI and the ED Kaveri Baweja extended Mr. Kejriwal’s custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

Also read: Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

The Judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US