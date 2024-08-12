ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise scam: Court grants CBI 15 days to get sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal, Pathak

Published - August 12, 2024 03:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the central agency time till August 27 to secure necessary sanctions to prosecute Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

Court grants CBI 15 days to get sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Delhi court on Monday (August 11, 2024) granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 15 days to obtain the requisite sanctions to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the central agency time till August 27 to secure necessary sanctions after being told that they were yet to be received from the authorities concerned.

​Unwarranted arrest: On the case of Arvind Kejriwal

The CBI had earlier secured sanctions to investigate them in the case.

Mr. Pathak, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee, is considered very close to Mr. Kejriwal.

The judge had on August 8 extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case till August 20.

