Delhi excise scam | Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

May 12, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody

PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 12 extended, till June 2, the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. 

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

