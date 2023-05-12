HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi excise scam | Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody

May 12, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 12 extended, till June 2, the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam. 

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around ₹90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Related Topics

Delhi / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.