Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam".

April 03, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A designated CBI court on April 3, 2023 extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in the Delhi excise scam case.

Mr. Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal who extended his judicial custody by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam".

Mr. Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

