Delhi excise scam: Cooperated with CBI in probe, no incriminating evidence found, Sisodia tells court

March 21, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The lawyer for Mr. Sisodia further said there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him

PTI

AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 21, 2023 told a Delhi court he has cooperated with the CBI investigation into the excise scam case and none of the searches have revealed any incriminating material against him.

Mr. Sisodia's counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said his custodial interrogation was no longer required and he was not a flight risk.

“I am public servant but two other public servants, against whom allegations are graver have not been arrested,” his counsel contended.

The lawyer for Mr. Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 by the CBI, further said there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him and the change in the excise policy is purely in normal course.

He said the matter of change in excise policy went to the Delhi LG and the finance secretary among others.

