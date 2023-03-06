ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise scam case | Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

March 06, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI produced Mr. Sisodia before a city court in connection with the excise policy case.

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrives at Rouse Avenue Court, at the end of his CBI remand in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court, on Monday, sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the Delhi excise scam case..

Mr. Sisodia was produced before special judge M.K. Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

The CBI last week arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

AAP leaders and workers have been protesting against Mr. Sisodia’s arrest and have alleged that the “dictatorship” of the Narendra Modi-led Central government has reached its peak. Over 30 protesters were detained by the police and later released.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “mentally torturing” senior party leader Manish Sisodia and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.

(with inputs from PTI)

