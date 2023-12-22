ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise 'scam' case | Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

December 22, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

During the arguments on Mr. Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Mr. Singh

PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh being escorted to Amritsar court in connection with a defamation case filed by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia against him, in Amritsar, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict on Mr. Singh's bail application on December 22.

During the arguments on Mr. Singh's bail application, his counsel had said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Mr. Singh.

The ED had opposed Mr. Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Mr. Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Mr. Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Mr. Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.

