Delhi excise scam | BJP stages protest at AAP office, demands CM Kejriwal resign

February 04, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

CM Kejriwal has dismissed the ED charge sheet, alleging that cases filed by the agency are "fake" and are used to "topple" government.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named him in a charge sheet in the excise scam case.

The ED has named CM Kejriwal in its charge sheet related to the liquor scam of the AAP government and that he should resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi, state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP to the allegations.

The BJP will keep on exposing the "corruption" of the Kejriwal government which is weakening Delhi like a "termite", Mr. Sachdeva alleged during the protest.

"If he has any morality left in him, Kejriwal should resign now," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the BJP has been saying that the liquor scam was done under the protection of Mr. Kejriwal and it has now been proven by the ED charge sheet.

The ED has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet filed in the court that a part of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used in the AAP's 2022 Goa assembly election campaign.

It has also claimed that a close aide of the Delhi CM arranged a video call through facetime (a video calling facility on iPhone) on his phone for one of the accused Sameer Mahandru.

In the call, Mr. Kejriwal told Mr. Mahandru that the aide is "his boy" and he should trust him and carry on with him, the ED has claimed.

Mr. Kejriwal has dismissed the ED charge sheet, alleging that cases filed by the agency are "fake" and are used to "topple" governments and buy MLAs at the behest of the Centre.

