Delhi excise policy: will file defamation case against ED officials, says Sanjay Singh 

April 14, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he will file a defamation case against officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), including the agency’s Director and the investigating officer (IO), and expose them for “falsely” naming him in the chargesheet in the excise policy case.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) had lodged an FIR in the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of Delhi in 2022. Based on the CBI case, the ED is conducting a money-laundering probe and has arrested nine persons. The ED has so far filed three chargesheets in the case.

The senior AAP leader accused the ED of targeting him after he spoke against the agency’s actions in Parliament. “On December 12, I spoke out against the misuse of the ED, and just weeks later, my name was added to their chargesheet on January 6. This begs the question: has the ED become more powerful than Parliament? The fact that they can include a member of Parliament in their chargesheet without any evidence is deeply concerning,” he said.

‘Time to expose ED’

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh also invited others who have been “victimised” by the agency to come forward and inform him. “As the Privileges Committee of Parliament has asked me to expose how the ED is fabricating false cases, I will present your case before the committee. It’s time to hold the ED accountable,” he said

Following the press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it seems the fear of arrest was haunting Mr. Singh more and more with each passing day. Mr. Sachdeva alleged that the AAP MP is speaking in favour of liquor baron Dinesh Arora [accused-turned-approver in the excise case] every day because he knows that Mr. Arora’s evidence will not only nail Manish Sisodia, but also himself and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said “team Kejriwal” stands exposed in the alleged liquor scam and no matter how much they try, they can’t evade the law any more.