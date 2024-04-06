GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi excise policy scam | Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody after he was produced before the court on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

April 06, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Manish Sisodia. File

Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Delhi court on April 6 extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia till April 18 in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody after he was produced before the court on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

See you soon outside: Day before bail hearing, Manish Sisodia pens letter from Tihar Jail

His party colleague Sanjay Singh, a co-accused who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case, also appeared before the court for the proceedings.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

The CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

“The beneficiaries allegedly diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection,” the probe agencies have alleged.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested Mr. Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on February 28, 2023.

