Delhi Excise policy 'scam' | HC asks CBI, ED to respond to Sisodia’s pleas for bail

May 03, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the CBI and the ED on Mr. Sisodia’s pleas challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed

PTI

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi High Court on May 3 sought response of the CBI and ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Mr. Sisodia’s pleas challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Manish Sisodia denied bail for second time in excise case

Mr. Sisodia, in an interim application, urged the court to continue the trial court’s order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody, during pendency of his pleas.

As the counsel for the ED submitted that the probe agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, Justice Sharma allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Mr. Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

