Delhi excise policy row | AAP’s MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak summoned by ED, claims Manish Sisodia

Mr. Sisodia questioned the summons to the AAP leader, and wondered whether the agency was targeting the liquor policy or MCD polls

PTI New Delhi
September 19, 2022 13:00 IST

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi, on September 19. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on September 19 claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned AAP’s MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe.

Mr. Sisodia questioned the summons to the AAP leader, and wondered whether the agency was targeting the liquor policy or MCD polls.

ED conducts fresh raids in Delhi Excise Policy case

“The ED has summoned AAP’s MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government’s excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?” he said.

There was no official confirmation yet from the ED on the summons.

The elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held by the end of the year after completion of delimitation of 270 wards.

Also read: How new excise policy turned into a political battleground in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the policy and named Mr. Sisodia as an accused. The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after the CBI probe was recommended by L-G V.K. Saxena into the alleged irregularities in implementation of the policy. 

