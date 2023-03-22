ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise policy | Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

March 22, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody in the money laundering case has been extended till April 5 | File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Mr. Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Mr. Sisodia in the main case being probed by the CBI.

Delhi excise scam: Cooperated with CBI in probe, no incriminating evidence found, Sisodia tells court

The CBI on February 26 arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

