ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise policy | ED gets 5 days custody of Manish Sisodia

March 17, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Manish Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court. The ED has been given custody of him for 5 more days | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has given the Enforcement Directorate custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia for five more days. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

ALSO READ
Delhi excise policy case | ED rejects BRS leader Kavitha's plea to defer proceedings against her; issues fresh summons for March 20

Mr. Sisodia was produced at the Rouse Avenue court before special judge M.K. Nagpal, who announced the order on the extension.

Heavy security deployment was made inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Court premises.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Mr. Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons. These included former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It said voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

Opposing the ED’s plea, Sisodia’s lawyer said there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case. There is no justification for the extension of custody and Sisodia was confronted only with four people during his earlier seven-day custody, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US