Delhi excise policy | ED gets 5 days custody of Manish Sisodia

March 17, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

A Delhi court has given the Enforcement Directorate custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia for five more days. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Mr. Sisodia was produced at the Rouse Avenue court before special judge M.K. Nagpal, who announced the order on the extension.

Heavy security deployment was made inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Court premises.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Mr. Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons. These included former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

It said voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

Opposing the ED’s plea, Sisodia’s lawyer said there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case. There is no justification for the extension of custody and Sisodia was confronted only with four people during his earlier seven-day custody, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

