Delhi Excise Policy: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till December 11

November 21, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday extended till December 11, the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged excise policy scam. Hearing the matter at length the court noted that several documents are yet to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the court expressed displeasure with the lawyers to complete the Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) compliance as soon as possible so that the trial could start of the matter.

In February 2023, Mr. Sisodia was arrested by CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. Mr. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Mr. Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

However, the court also issued notice to the ED and fixed for hearing the arguments on November 24, on the interim bail plea of Benoy Babu. Benoy worked as a general manager with a liquor company and was arrested by ED in November, last year.