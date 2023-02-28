Delhi excise policy case | Supreme Court refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging CBI arrest, advises him to approach Delhi HC

February 28, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene at this stage in a petition filed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court advised the AAP leader to approach the Delhi High Court.

A Bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and and Justice P.S. Narasimha said Mr. Sisodia has alternative remedies available before the High Court and asked him to pursue them instead of directly invoking the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

“You are challenging an FIR, challenging remand, seeking bail, all under Article 32. You have remedies before the High Court under Section 482 CrPC”, CJI Chandrachud told Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at the outset.

The apex court also reminded Mr. Sisodia’s lawyers that just because something has happened in the national capital does not mean the issue has to be directly brought to the apex court. “Just because an incident happens in Delhi does not mean this case will come to the Supreme Court,” Justice Narasimha said.

On Monday, a day after he was arrested, a Delhi court had sent the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case.

(With inputs from Live Law)