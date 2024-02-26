ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips seventh ED summons, AAP says agency should wait for court order

February 26, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Kejriwal has skipped all the summons so far, terming them “illegal”. He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal

PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED’s seventh summon in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on February 26 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe and the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly, the AAP said.

This is the seventh time that Mr. Kejriwal has skipped the ED summons. The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister last week asking him to appear before it for questioning.

‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

Mr. Kejriwal has skipped all the summonses so far, terming them "illegal". He had also written to the ED seeking their withdrawal.

In a statement, the AAP said the chief minister will not appear before the ED.

A Delhi court will hear the matter of the validity of ED summons on March 16 and the agency should wait for its order instead of sending summonses repeatedly, it said.

Non-compliance of ED summons | Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing

The ED, while issuing the seventh summons, had rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Mr. Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice before a local court.

