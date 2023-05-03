Delhi excise policy case: have not been named as an accused or even a suspect, says Raghav Chadha

May 03, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi/Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that news articles claiming that he has been named as an accused in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are “factually incorrect” and appear to be part of a “malicious propaganda” to harm his reputation and credibility.

“I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate,” he said and warned of legal action against media outlets which said he was an accused.

Mr. Chadha’s statement comes after the latest supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case in which the name of “Raghav Chaddha” has been mentioned as part of a witness statement, alleging that he was present during a meeting at the residence of the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The chargesheet does not mention his name as an accused or suspect.

Mr. Chadha claimed that till now, no proceeds of crime have been found in the excise policy case and the entire case is “fabricated” to malign the reputation of the AAP.

“The only reason the BJP is trying to spread false and malicious news against me and trying to defame my image is because... under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has only been growing from strength to strength. The BJP has been unable to digest the fact that AAP which was earlier looked upon as a political party only based in Delhi, also now has an effective government in Punjab,” Mr. Chadha said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Chadha’s name is appearing in the chargesheet in “some way or the other” after AAP MP Sanjay Singh. “It shows that from Arvind Kejriwal to Manish Sisodia to Vijay Nair, all the leaders of AAP were in touch with either the big liquor traders from different corners of the country or the restaurants and pub owners of Delhi and kept collecting money for the party by favouring them,” he said.

‘Corrupt model’

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, said in Chandigarh that the AAP had become a synonym for controversy, and it was another day when another leader was in the news for the wrong reason. “First, it was former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Now it is RS MP Raghav Chadha. I wonder who will be next,” he said.

Mr. Bajwa urged the ED to also conduct a thorough probe into Punjab’s liquor policy for 2022-23.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the AAP government in Punjab was adopting the “corrupt model” of the AAP government in Delhi.

“AAP betrayed the people of Delhi by doing the liquor scam. They hurt the exchequer of Delhi and looted hundreds of crores of rupees by colluding with liquor mafias. The main accused who planned this loot is in jail today. But the kingpin and his accomplices are still out. Investigating agencies will take strict action against all,” he said in Jalandhar.