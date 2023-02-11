ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise policy case | ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP

February 11, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - New Delhi

Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, was taken into custody under the PMLA

PTI

The Directorate of Enforcement office in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

ALSO READ
What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

It arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, earlier in the week.

The agency had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were also quizzed in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US