Delhi excise policy case: Court summons Kejriwal after CBI’s supplementary chargesheet 

Taking cognisance of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, a court here on Tuesday (Septembe 3, 2024) summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak and other accused on September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended till September 11 the judicial custody of the CM. It said there exists sufficient evidence against Mr. Kejriwal and other accused to proceed against them.

The CBI in its earlier chargesheet filed on July 29 had also named as accused Aurobindo Pharma director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, who has turned an approver in a money laundering case lodged in this regard by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ADVERTISEMENT

The other accused include two businessmen Amit Arora and Ashish Mathur.

In its almost two-years-long investigation, the probe agency has filed cases against 16 people, including the Delhi CM, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

In the chargesheet, the CBI has called Mr. Kejriwal a “key conspirator”. It has alleged that around ₹100 crore was paid to AAP by some liquor manufacturers in exchange for favours and the proceeds of the crime were used to fund the party’s Goa Assembly poll campaign in 2022.

It also alleged that a cartel was formed by liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers by violating provisions of the excise policy, resulting in substantial losses to the exchequers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.