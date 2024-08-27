Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3

A Delhi court on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.