Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3

Updated - August 27, 2024 03:49 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 03:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

