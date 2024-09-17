Delhi Excise policy case: Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against summons

A Delhi court on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s two petitions challenging the summons issued to him on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petition filed by Mr. Kejriwal, saying there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court directing him to appear before it on the ED’s complaint.

The outgoing Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED over avoidance of summons issued to him.

The ED had filed complaints before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Mr. Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

