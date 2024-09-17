GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Excise policy case: Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's pleas against summons

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions challenging ED summons in money laundering case, judge finds grounds to proceed

Updated - September 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from LG Secretariat after tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from LG Secretariat after tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s two petitions challenging the summons issued to him on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petition filed by Mr. Kejriwal, saying there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal submits resignation to L-G Saxena - Live updates

Mr. Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court directing him to appear before it on the ED’s complaint.

Supreme Court orders release of Arvind Kejriwal on regular bail in CBI case

The outgoing Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED over avoidance of summons issued to him.

The ED had filed complaints before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Mr. Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / law enforcement / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.