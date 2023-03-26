ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise policy case: court adjourns Sisodia’s bail plea till April 5

March 26, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - New Delhi

The former Delhi Deputy CM will stay in judicial custody till April 3 in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED

The Hindu Bureau

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A court here on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the bail plea hearing of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The adjournment was announced by the Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Court, M.K. Nagpal after Mr. Sisodia’s counsel sought time to respond to the reply file by the ED on the bail plea.

The ED’s reply was filed by advocate Zoheb Hossain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Delhi Deputy CM’s counsel told the court he needed some time to make detailed arguments in the matter. Mr. Sisodia will stay in judicial custody till April 3 in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED

After the CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26, he was arrested by the ED on March 9 while in judicial custody at Tihar jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US