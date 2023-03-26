HamberMenu
Delhi excise policy case: court adjourns Sisodia’s bail plea till April 5

The former Delhi Deputy CM will stay in judicial custody till April 3 in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED

March 26, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A court here on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the bail plea hearing of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The adjournment was announced by the Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Court, M.K. Nagpal after Mr. Sisodia’s counsel sought time to respond to the reply file by the ED on the bail plea.

The ED’s reply was filed by advocate Zoheb Hossain.

The former Delhi Deputy CM’s counsel told the court he needed some time to make detailed arguments in the matter. Mr. Sisodia will stay in judicial custody till April 3 in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED

After the CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26, he was arrested by the ED on March 9 while in judicial custody at Tihar jail.

