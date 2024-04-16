ADVERTISEMENT

ED nabs Charanpreet Singh, man who ‘managed’ AAP’s Goa poll funds

April 16, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

He is said to have managed fund payments during AAP’s Goa election campaign

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the 17th accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

The accused, Charanpreet Singh, held on a money-laundering charge, was produced before a special Delhi court on Saturday. The court sent him to ED custody till April 18.

He is accused of managing cash payments to various persons involved in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign during the 2022 Goa Assembly election. It is alleged that about ₹45 crore was spent on campaigning. Mr. Singh reportedly joined the party’s Goa unit as a freelance worker in May 2021 for its election campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among those arrested by the ED in connection with the erstwhile excise policy. The agency has also attached assets worth about ₹128.79 crore in the case.

