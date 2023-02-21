Delhi excise policy case: CBI summons Sisodia for questioning on Feb. 26

February 21, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent him a notice to appear before the probe agency on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi government had rolled out a new excise policy in November 2021. Under the new policy, the government effectively pulled out of the liquor retailing business and handed it over to private players. But within a few months, it came under CBI scrutiny following allegations of favoritism and corruption. In August 2022, the CBI had registered a case against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others to probe the allegation of irregularities. The Delhi government withdrew the policy and announced that from September 1, the state would revert to the old regime for a period of six months until a fresh policy is in place.

The CBI later arrested some key accused and filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including two Excise Department officials, in November 2022.

Mr. Sisodia and his senior party colleagues have denied the charges in the past even as the BJP tried to paint AAP as corrupt.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe into the alleged money laundering and has so far arrested nine accused persons. It recently filed a second chargesheet against 17 accused.

Mr. Sisodia, who was earlier summoned by the CBI for questioning on February 19, had sought time from the agency as he was busy with the preparation of the Delhi budget that is scheduled to be tabled next month.

